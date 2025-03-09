Girls: Metro Rolls Through Semis

Metropolitan Campus is heading back to the PSAL Class 3A Championship after a sweet taste of revenge in their semifinals victory over Brooklyn High School for Law and Technology, the very team ended their season in the title game last year.

Behind standout performances of four-year veterans Enise Hodzic and Bryanna Lucas the team took one step closer to claiming the highly sought after championship after defeating Brooklyn High School for Law and Technology 54-42.

The program’s only two 1,000-point scorers allowed their talent and leadership to steer the team to victory. In fact, even when the Lady Jets brought the game within three points in the second half, the momentum never truly left the Lady Knights bench.

Instead, the Lady Knights went nearly perfect from the free throw line down the stretch and received crucial points and minutes from Mia Arrue, Paulina Bonilla and Jana Othman.

Metropolitan coach Yesenia Tamayo said the Lady Knights played with love, trust and understanding. She said they knew what they needed to do, and they went out and executed the game plan from Lucas and Hodzic all the way down the roster.

“They’re four-year veterans. They have been here before,” Tamayo said. “They have learned that they do need to involve their team to allow them to perform their best and I thought they were really poised and just really had a lot of trust in their teammates.”

She added heading into the semifinals matchup the key points were getting back on defense, rebounding and limiting the number of turnovers they gave up. She said with the height, size, speed and their ability to pass the ball of the Lady Jets, Metropolitan needed to not give away extra possessions.

“We stayed discipline to our gameplan,” Tamayo said.

The Lady Knights will have to maintain their game plan for their next matchup against Murry Bergtraum or go back to a formula that worked last season when they defeated Murry Bergtraum in the semifinals 53-44 before moving on to fall in the championship game by 22 points.

Murry Bergtraum defeated South Bronx Prep in the final seconds of the semifinals to create a playoff rematch and seek revenge on the team that kept them away from achieving their goals.

With the duos of Lucas and Hodzic facing Veralyn Aviles and Aniaya Burton-Hernande of the Lady Blazers, it will certainly take contributions from the rest of the rosters to claim what both teams are seeking.

Tamayo said there is a lot of familiarity with the team as well as similarities, which will present a difficult challenge for the Lady Knights.

“They’re pretty much the same team returning and so are we,” Tamayo said. “It‘s going to be interesting, but we’re looking forward to that.”

Tamayo added that both teams are very similar.

“They’re a lot like us,” she said. “They have a very heavy senior team. They also want it really bad and their expectations for winning are really high. They have great guards and great bigs so we’ll just have to figure out how to slow them down.”

The championship game will tip-off on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Long Island University’s Brooklyn Campus.



