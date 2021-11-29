Girls: Melious scores 1000th point in dominant win

Wagner versus Lab Museum High School was the first game of the season for each team, with both teams coming into the game looking to start their season off on a strong note . This game involved a lot of play in transition, which eventually led to Wagner defeating Lab Museum High School 96-47.

Player of the game goes to Nicole Melious. Before this game, many were keeping an eye out to see not if but when Melious would score her 1000th point, only needed 54 more points until reaching the milestone. Against the Gators, The Georgia Tech commit went off for 57 points, which has resulted in her surpassing the 1000-point milestone .

The shot that did the trick was a three from way beyond the arc, and her 57 points has also resulted in her holding the Staten Island record for most points scored in a high school game. After Nicole hit the shot a timeout was called for her to celebrate with her family, teammates and coaches before gameplay resumed.

Melious and Wagner High school will look to use this momentum going into the rest of the season, as Lab Museum High school will look to bounce back and make some adjustments. The good news for the Gators is that it is still early in the season. It will be exciting to see how each team's future unfolds during the season.



