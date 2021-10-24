Girls: Meabon’s offer hot streak continues
Ella Meabon (Fairport ‘23) has picked up yet another offer. The talented guard is poised for a huge season , as her recruitment continues to heat up. Earlier this week, Meabon took a visit to Quinn...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news