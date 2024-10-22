Girls: McDonald Adds Two New Offers

in other news
Magna Gains Momentum
The CHSAA has lost several promising prospects this offseason but there still are plenty of young exciting players.
O'Sullivan is Ready to Step Up
The 2025 class has some elite guards and exciting wings but what about the bigs. We have found a bunch we really like
Weeks Won’t Go Away
We at NYCHoops enjoy covering all the prospects and their journey to play college basketball. They chase their dreams
NYHoops.com Top Ten Pre-Season Seniors (2025)
We have identified the top seniors who play in New York State. Here are the Top Ten Pre-season (Class 2025)
Kayden Mingo's Final Four
Rivals currently have 6’2” PG Kayden Mingo ranked inside the top 40 and a 4-star
