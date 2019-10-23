News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-23 15:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Girls: Maren Louridas draws interest

Mike Libert • NYCHoops
Staff

As a 5'11" wing who can shoot it, take it to the basket, or make things happen around the rim, Maren Louridas (Bethlehem '22) continued to put herself on the Division 1 map this summer with a stron...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}