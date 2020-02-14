Girls: Major Upside for NYC Guard
There were a lot of questions coming into this season about how good Msgr. Scanlan would be after losing a couple key parts of their success to transfer. The Crusaders though got a big piece coming...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news