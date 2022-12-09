In terms of growth, development, and personifying a high-level student athlete, Port Chester, NY native and 5-foot-9 Long Island Lutheran point guard Kayleigh Heckel has always been ahead of her time.

She averaged 28.2 points, 8.2 steals and 4.3 assists at Port Chester HS as an eighth grader, leading Section 1 in multiple statistical categories.

An outside shot maker with an innate vision as a facilitator, Heckel had a hand in over 70 percent of Port Chester's offensive output the last two seasons.

Heckel also established herself as a high-level academic prospect, with a 4.0 GPA and a chock full of AP classes during her first two years of high school.

In a rare feat for a then sophomore, Heckel scored her 1000th career point during a wild 68-67 come from behind victory over Kennedy Catholic at the Keith D. Yizar Memorial Tournament.

Heckel entered the game needing 33 points to reach the century mark. She wound up scoring 53.

The milestone game was capped with Heckel sinking three consecutive free throws, including the game winner, with 1.4 seconds left.

Heckel is being recruited by a number of programs, from the Big Ten to the Ivy League.

Her transition to the higher level of play at LUHI has come in quick-hit fashion. Heckel erupted for 27 points and added six rebounds and six assists in LUHI's 77-75 victory over Bishop McNamara on Wednesday.