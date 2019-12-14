OSSINING, NY- For much of the past decade it's been Ossining who have been running wild as the favorite and champions year after year in Class AA in Section 1. Our Lady of Lourdes was a power back in the 1990's but over time their reign on top was handed over to the Pride.

This season the script looks flipped again as Ava Learn '21 had 26 points to lead the Warriors as Lourdes came down to Ossining and made a statement in a dominating 83-50 victory.

It was something of a track meet at the start of the game as Julia Iorio '20 opened with a corner three to get Ossining on the board first, while Learn would go on to score 12 points in the opening quarter alone. Lourdes would lead 25-20 after one and it wasn't anywhere close to the type of game that Warriors head coach Al Viani said he was looking for from his group.

"25-20 after one I said this is crazy it's going to be a 100-80 game if we don't clamp down and play some defense," Viani stated. "We had to tighten it up."

The Warriors did just that as a good shooting Ossining team saw nearly all their looks from the outside be contested as Lourdes was doing an excellent job closing out, and while the Pride began to focus in more on Learn, it was Learn making sure it wasn't all about her.

As soon as the double, or sometime triple team, came Learn's way in the second quarter she was there to make the pass to a cutting Sofia Feigelson '21, or kick it out to an open Ashley Seymour '21 on the wing. Skyler Felice '21 also got in on the act with a couple of threes’ as the Lourdes lead expanded to 47-32 at the break.

After a big opening quarter it was Learn scoring just 4 points in the second, though it was her ability to get those around her good looks that allowed the Lourdes lead to be bumped up to 15 at the half, and something that Learn got a lot of pride out of as well.

"It makes me so excited," Learn said about seeing her teammates thrive offensively. "I knew they could do it; I was just waiting for them to do it and tonight they did it."

Getting back into the scoring act early in the second half, Learn opened the third quarter with back to back putbacks around the rim while getting fouled as she scored 6 points in a 32 second span to give Lourdes a 53-32 lead with 6:52 to go in the third. Soon after that Learn would pick up her 3rd foul and go to the bench for the remainder of the stanza, but it was the likes of Felice and Seymour doing the job again.