BROOKLYN, NY- Everywhere that Bishop Loughlin head coach Phinnigan Edwards has been its been year three that has been where everything begins to click. From his third year when he coached at Paul Robeson, to his third year with his AAU program the Brooklyn Stars it's been that third year where everything truly comes together.

It's now year three for Edwards at Bishop Loughlin and he was hoping that Saturday evenings opening game of the season against a good Harry Truman team from the PSAL at the Lion’s Den Classic would be the launching platform for another big third season.

That's exactly what happened as well as Ariel Jackson '22 finished with 23 points, while Phinnette Edwards '20 had 17 points including going 5-8 from behind the three-point line as the Lions raced out and never truly looked back in a dominating 59-42 victory over the Mustangs.

When Edwards was in his third year with his AAU team the Brooklyn Stars it was when this senior class at Loughlin now were all 8th Graders, and they won nearly every tournament there is to win around New York. Year three with Robeson they were two minutes away from playing for the PSAL championship at Madison Square Garden, and because it's now year three with the Lions, Edwards says expectations in his eyes are high.

"It's always been year three for me with the Brooklyn Stars, or with Robeson, and now hopefully it will be that way with Loughlin," Edwards stated. "We got a great crew here to make it happen."

Both teams struggled to get going in the opening quarter with it being nearly 3 minutes until the first basket was put in, but once Jackson was able to get going it was a more consistent offensive showing for Jackson as she had 6 in the opening quarter to help Loughlin to a 13-7 lead.

Truman didn't get off to the best start they could've and when Ariana Seawell '21 picked up her third foul midway through the second quarter she was forced to the bench meaning others would have to try and pick up the slack. Shakira Hester '20 did a good job at the basket on second and third chances to get within a point with under 3 minutes to go in the half, but that's when the girl they call "Buckets" got going.