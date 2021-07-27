Girls: Long Island SF receives D-I offer
Victoria Pfeffer (Bethpage ’23) has received an offer from Roberts Wesleyan. This comes after a stellar travel circuit with Long Island Lightning Flynn. Pfeffer is also a key player for Bethpage. S...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news