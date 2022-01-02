Girls: Long Island Native On Fire
Following a titanic summer in which she solidified her status as a high-level scorer capable of engineering spurts and game-altering runs, Kaylene Smikle continues to thrive.The Long Island native ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news