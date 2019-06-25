Girls: Long Island forward has size & skill
When you talk about someone with a great combination of size and skill right at the top of the list of players in New York is 6'3" forward Kendall Miller (Long Island Lutheran '20).In the past Mill...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news