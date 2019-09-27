Girls: Lexie Roe's a versatile guard
Coming off a sophomore season where she was one of Section 3's most potent scorers, 5'8" guard Lexie Roe (Fayetteville-Manlius '21) built off her strong high school year playing with I-90 Elite on ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news