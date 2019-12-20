Girls: Latkany is multi-positional
For someone who is just a junior on the high school level, 6'1" guard Amanda Latkany (Rye '21) has already had her fair share of memorable moments on the hardwood.She has a playoff buzzer beater ga...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news