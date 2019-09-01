News More News
Girls: L.I. combo guard readies to step up

Mike Libert • NYCHoops
Staff

As a bigger guard who is strong and solid enough to play either backcourt spot, 5'10" Sydney Rosenoff (Long Island Lutheran '21) seems to be ready to take that next step in her development and beco...

{{ article.author_name }}