Girls: Kearney wins NYS Class AA Chip

TROY, NY - The Bishop Kearney Lady Kings held off a late rally to win the NYS Class AA Championship 63-57 over the Baldwin Bruins at Hudson Valley Community College Saturday night. This marks Kearney’s first NYS Class AA Championship since 2013.

This heart felt match had a lot of emotion, as both teams like to press and play aggressive defense.

The Kings were up by as many as 16 points in the beginning of the fourth quarter but held on for the sixth point win in a game full of excitement. The game was between two teams who like to play a close one-on-one, which led to quick runs, turnovers, and transition play.

The Kings were down 17-14 at the start of the second quarter, but a bucket by Aniya Rowe ’24 halfway through the quarter gave Kearney a 23-21 lead. The Kings never gave up the lead but could have blown the read due to poor rebounding.

Kearney went ahead in the third quarter thanks to pressure defense creating 18 total steals.

Beside the defense, Kearney also shot 38% from three-point range as a team that had Baldwin rushing in the third quarter.

Kearney led 51-38 at the start of the fourth quarter but had to sit back into more of a conservative defense as three of their starters continued to play with four fouls left in the final 5:05.

Amaia Jackson ’25 and Aniya Rowe hit game clinching free throws in the final minute, and it was time to celebrate.

Rowe scored 20 points, Caydence Hadley ’23 15 points, Jackson 12 points (Kings); Dally Moreno ’23 23 points & 20 rebounds, Renelle Grannum ’24 12 points / Baldwin won the rebounding contest, 45-27.

Bishop Kearney completed a victorious season with a 22-3 record and it’s first state title since 2013. It’s the Kings second state title in school history.

Meanwhile, Baldwin of Section VIII finished as the runner up with a solid 18-5 season.



