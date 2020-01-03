Girls: Kaia Henderson is on her way
She may not be the biggest guard you will ever find but 5’6” Kaia Henderson (New Hartford ‘22) is well on her way to becoming one of New York’s best.Having recent broken the New Hartford career sco...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news