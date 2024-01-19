Julia Scott( Albertus Magnus HS, NY ‘26) is starting 2024 off on a hot streak. She has been a go to player for her team, and playing through her is leading to wins for Albertus Magnus. Only a sophomore, Scott is only getting better making her a prospect with a big time upside and potential. She has a ton of talent that she has already tapped into.

Scott is a versatile forward who can score on the inside and out. She consistently finishes around the basket and is versatile with the ability to hit shots all the way out to the three-point line. Scott can also put the ball on the floor and slash to the basket , while being a tough defender that rebounds on both ends of the floor.

In a recent win against Hastings, Scott finished with 21-points , 13 rebounds, and 3 assists. She also had 22-points in a recent win against Irvington. Scott currently holds offers from USF, Michigan, Illinois, and more. She continues to develop at a rapid pace and is poised to lead Albertus Magnus on a deep playoff run.