When you are just about to start your sophomore year and already a 1,000 point scorer and one of the more accomplished offensive weapons in New York State, it truly says something, and that's exactly where 5'7" guard Jackie Piddock (South Jefferson '22) stands right now.

A prolific scorer from nearly every spot on the court, Piddock moved over this summer on the AAU circuit with the NY Havoc on the 16u level to become more of an offensive facilitator as she becomes not just a dynamic weapon in putting points up for herself, but a true playmaker in every sense of the word.

Calling in the Havoc style, head coach and program director Terrance Florence says that he wants everyone on his team to eat and that it's a matter of his guards making everyone look their best.

That's what Piddock was able to do this year as she was the main facilitator for the 16u team, and while she still was able to get her own by attacking the basket hard and going at defenders, it was Piddock's ability to make those around her better that really caught the eye of Florence through the AAU season.

"What I wanted for Jackie was for her to get shots when we need them but to also get other people better too," Florence explained. "She's done a terrific job of that this summer and it really brought another dimension to what she can do."

If there is a knock on Piddock in Florence's eyes it's that to college coaches right now she doesn't necessarily pass the eye test. That doesn't make him happy though as while she may not look athletic there are few in his Havoc program he says who can match what Piddock can do off the bounce.

When people question Piddock's athleticism it's one of the more frustrating things for Florence as he says being around her as much as he is during the summertime he knows everything that she can bring to the table.

"Jackie doesn't get blown by at all, she can get to the basket whenever she wants against anyone, and she can handle against the best," Florence stated. "I'm telling you that girl can go!"

Running the offense and being the floor general for the Havoc 16's this summer has enabled Piddock to get more comfortable in a role that Florence believes will be her role once she gets into college. That's a ways away right now as she still has three years of high school basketball still to go but Florence said he knew that Piddock was ready for the added responsibility, and that even playing up an age level there was noting that seemed to be too much for his talented and hard to stop leader.

It's still extremely early but a number of Division 1 schools are starting to reach out about Piddock as she is becoming a player that will be drawing big amount of college attention soon enough, and when it does come Florence knows it's going to be non-stop for one of Section 3's top overall prospects.

"There is so much that Jackie brings to the table with her skill, smart's, and athleticism, and when you add in her ability to his shots I'm telling you her recruitment is going to come, and when it does it's going to explode," Florence said.