News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-22 15:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Girls: If you don't know, soon you'll know Dayshawna Carter

Mike Libert • NYCHoops
Staff

While not many may know about 5’7” guard Dayshawna Carter (South Shore ‘21) yet, you can expect that to change in a fairly big way when she hits the court for the first time with the Lady Vikings c...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}