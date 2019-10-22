Girls: If you don't know, soon you'll know Dayshawna Carter
While not many may know about 5’7” guard Dayshawna Carter (South Shore ‘21) yet, you can expect that to change in a fairly big way when she hits the court for the first time with the Lady Vikings c...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news