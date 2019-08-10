Girls: Hough is an underrated talent
At this point it isn't a matter of what more does 5'6" guard Khya Hough (The Mary Louis Academy '21) have to do, it's a matter of college programs just being willing to go with what they know and o...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news