Girls: Hoopers New York find ways to thrive
With the city potentially shutting down all NYC high schools on Monday due to COVID-19 prospects have found ways to thrive. Hoopers NY 17U girls have faced adversity and flourished on the court and...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news