Girls: High scoring guard receives local offer
Dana Phelan (Tappan Zee ’22) has received an offer from Coach Nicole Sarcone and the College of Staten Island. This comes after many impressive showings during the travel circuit playing with the E...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news