Girls: High Barr for NY freshman
Brianna Barr (Grand Island ’24) has received an offer from Niagara University. She has had many impressive performances during the spring circuit with I-90 elite and was a go-to scorer for Grand Is...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news