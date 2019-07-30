Girls: Hard work paying off for NYC guard
There is an expression that good things come to those who wait. It's a saying that sometimes can be hard to believe though, especially for someone dealing with the recruiting process in basketball....
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news