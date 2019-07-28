News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-28 15:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Girls: Haedyn Roberts Commits

Hyukxwr0jcbkvqankmep
Mike Libert • NYCHoops
Staff

After a high school season where as a junior she averaged 18 points, 12 rebounds, and nearly 5 blocks per game, it was time for 6'1" forward Haedyn Roberts (Holland Patent '20) to show that she cou...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}