Girls: Guard’s hard work continues to pay off
Sierra Linnin (Albertus Magnus ’22) started off her season exactly where she left off the last season, netting a pair of three pointers, which were essential to an early Albertus Magnus’ early lead...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news