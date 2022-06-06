Girls: Gauchos Guard Picks Up MAAC Offer
After showing out as a high IQ, playmaking point guard with a deft outside shot, Class of 2024 NY Gauchos point guard Ines Goryanova has now been offered by Monmouth.The offer comes shortly after G...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news