Girls: Gaels’ Long Shot Beats St. John the Baptist
Barbot bangs home winner at St. Mary's wins NSCHSAA title
HEMPSTEAD, NY- Sometimes in the biggest moments it's the ones who you least expect to rise up and answer the call. That was the case for St. Mary's on Tuesday evening as they took on St. John the Baptist for the NSCHSAA Championship at Hofstra University.
In a game tied at 43 in the final seconds Sirviva Legions '22 had the ball in her hands, but instead of attacking the basket herself she found Taryn Barbot '23 in the left corner. The freshman hadn't taken a shot all game until that point but when the Gaels needed her most it was Barbot knocking down the shot of the year for St. Mary's as that three with 2.3 seconds remaining was enough to put them over the top and I've the Gaels the title, 46-43.
Neither team played their best basketball on the big court at Hofstra with each team struggling for any sort of offensive rhythm, while also not finding any sort of consistency at the FT line as well.
Cara McCormack '20 in a clutch spot though with 14.4 seconds left would connect on 2 FT's to tie the game up at 43. She had missed her previous four attempts from the charity stripe but when it mattered most the Holy Cross commit connected on the pair.
St. Mary's had a timeout remaining but head coach Kevin White said because he didn't want St. John the Baptist to set up a defense, and because his team struggled to inbound against pressure he decided not to call it and trusted his young group of Gaels.
That trust would pay off as Legions had the ball in her hands to make a play, and while she did have a lane open up she said that there was no doubt in her mind when she saw Barbot open that the kick to her had to be made.
"I knew it was either score or overtime so I saw my teammate open and had faith," Legions stated.
White liked the decision from Legions as he called it the right basketball play, the only thing he was surprised about was that Barbot took the shot. He had faith in her to make the shot as she made a big shot earlier in the season as well against Baldwin, but for a freshman to have confidence there in the biggest spot of the year showed a lot White felt.
To her credit Barbot said she was ready for her moment even though it almost didn't happen. Had her twin sister Taylor Barbot '23 not fouled out with 2:44 to go in the fourth White said Taryn probably would not have been in the game, but she said once the ball got to her there was little doubt she was going to come through.
"I got the ball there and I just put it up and yeah when it left my hand it looked good and felt good and it went in," Barbot said with a smile.
It seemed like that shot with 2.3 seconds would be the game winner but St. John the Baptist called a timeout to advance the ball to midcourt and set up one last try to send the title game into OT. McCormack got the ball and got off a tough fadeaway shot from the left wing that hit the rim but didn't go in as the final buzzer sounded. The Gaels players then stormed the court in celebration as for the first time since 2015 it was St. Mary's crowned NSCHSAA champions with the hard fought 46-43 win.
Legions led the way for St. Mary's and was named Game MVP with 18 points for the Gaels, Laura Bogota '21 added 12 while the hero in Barbot had just those 3, connecting on her only shot of the game when it mattered most.
With 14 points, McCormack was the only scorer in double figures for St. John the Baptist who still are alive as they will take on Our Lady of Mercy on Saturday for the right to represent Long Island in the CHSAA Class A State Semifinals.
For St. Mary's it's onto the CHSAA Class AA State Semifinals on March 13th where they will take on either Cardinal O'Hara or St. Mary's out of the Buffalo region, but whatever were to happen there this is already a magical season for a special young group with White knowing that for the Gaels the best is still to come.
"This means a lot," Legions admitted. "We are young and hopefully this is just the start of a lot of good things for us."