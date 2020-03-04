HEMPSTEAD, NY- Sometimes in the biggest moments it's the ones who you least expect to rise up and answer the call. That was the case for St. Mary's on Tuesday evening as they took on St. John the Baptist for the NSCHSAA Championship at Hofstra University.

In a game tied at 43 in the final seconds Sirviva Legions '22 had the ball in her hands, but instead of attacking the basket herself she found Taryn Barbot '23 in the left corner. The freshman hadn't taken a shot all game until that point but when the Gaels needed her most it was Barbot knocking down the shot of the year for St. Mary's as that three with 2.3 seconds remaining was enough to put them over the top and I've the Gaels the title, 46-43.

Neither team played their best basketball on the big court at Hofstra with each team struggling for any sort of offensive rhythm, while also not finding any sort of consistency at the FT line as well.

Cara McCormack '20 in a clutch spot though with 14.4 seconds left would connect on 2 FT's to tie the game up at 43. She had missed her previous four attempts from the charity stripe but when it mattered most the Holy Cross commit connected on the pair.

St. Mary's had a timeout remaining but head coach Kevin White said because he didn't want St. John the Baptist to set up a defense, and because his team struggled to inbound against pressure he decided not to call it and trusted his young group of Gaels.

That trust would pay off as Legions had the ball in her hands to make a play, and while she did have a lane open up she said that there was no doubt in her mind when she saw Barbot open that the kick to her had to be made.

"I knew it was either score or overtime so I saw my teammate open and had faith," Legions stated.