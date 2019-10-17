News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-17 15:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Girls: Frosh guard is already on the verge

Mike Libert • NYCHoops
Staff

There are a number of young prospects in New York City right now who are on the verge of becoming must see recruits, with one of those being 6'1" forward Mary Ashley Groot (Dalton School '23).Havin...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}