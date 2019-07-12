Girls: Francesca Sileo runs the show
On this season's Hoopers NY 2020 Elite team everyone has their role. There may be a few players with bigger names in terms of their recruitment but without the play of 5'8" guard Francesca Sileo (G...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news