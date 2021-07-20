Girls: Fourth D-I offer for top scorer
Kaylee Krysztof (Depew ’23) has received an offer from St. Bonaventure. This comes after an impressive travel circuit with I-90 Elite. Krysztof was also a go-to scoring option for Depew during the ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news