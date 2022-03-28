Girls: First offer for upstate wing
Caydence Hadley (Bishop Kearney ‘23) has received her first offer after having a huge impact during the season for Bishop Kearney. She came up big time in clutch moments for her team, which resulte...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news