Girls: Exodus NYC On Recruiting Radar
In cultivating the development of some of New York's top shelf, Division-1 bound girls, Exodus AAU has gained national prominence this spring. Now teeming with talent, Exodus boasts numerous unsign...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news