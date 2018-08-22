She has had the pedigree but over this past AAU season with BNY Select the development of the overall game of 6'0" forward Evee Coleman (Owego Free Academy '21) has taken off to where she looks to now be a sure-fire Division 1 recruit.

With her dad Mike Coleman at 6'8" and having been a major part of a University of Rochester team in the 1980's that won a Division 3 National Championship, it's always been in young Evee's blood to be a top-level basketball player. She has had the tools for a while now, it's just been about putting everything together.

Those tools have begun to come together this July as during the AAU Live Period, Coleman was a shining force for BNY Select's 16u team, and a lot of it according to BNY coach Mike Constantine was about confidence.

"It's more of a confidence thing with Evee," Constantine admitted. "What she has really done is gain more confidence and because of that her abilities on the court have grown. She is rangy, she is athletic, she is a great rebounder who finishes on a lot of putbacks and you have seen her get better from 15-18 feet out."

That's the next step in the growth of Coleman's game as Constantine says that the addition of a solid midrange face up game will really create new opportunities for her to begin to take off even more. Once she becomes a mismatch for defenses with her improved outside game to go along with what she does in the paint, Coleman could begin to blow up as BNY Select's next big thing.

Having shown the ability to knock down shots and put the ball on the floor in workouts and in games, Constantine believes that this summer was just the start of very big things ahead for someone he thinks has a chance to be a very special talent.

Currently, Constantine says that Coleman has already started to drake interest from St. Bonaventure, Princeton, Marist, Harvard, UMBC, Stony Brook, Canisius, and Binghamton, and that sooner than later the offers should start to come in and pile up as well.

With her father having been recruited to college by a young up and coming D3 assistant at the time in Jay Wright, the younger Coleman hopes to follow in the family footsteps and become a big-name talent in her own right, something Constantine says he has little doubt will happen.

"Even if she doesn't grow anymore Evee is a low to mid-major D1 kid, but if she grows then watch out because things could take off fast for her," Constantine admitted.