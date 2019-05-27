News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-27 15:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Girls: Ella Anthony comes into her own

Ibrfksfjselc6fb4tky9
Mike Libert • NYCHoops.net
Staff

When you are one of the best point guard's currently in New York State you would think that would be enough to get you a ton of attention, but the fact that 5'8" Ella Anthony '20 also happens to be...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}