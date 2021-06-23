Girls: D-I interest for Soph combo guard

Olivia Agunzo (Division ’23) has received an offer from Adelphi University. This comes after she has been dominating for her Lightning travel team. She is also being recruited by other Division 1 programs, including Wagner. Agunzo also received Long Island top 100 player honors.

Agunzo is an extremely skilled combo guard that can score the ball in bunches. She has deep range from outside and has the rare ability to hit three pointers off the dribble, even with a defender close by. Agunzo also moves extremely well without the ball. She has high-level speed which allows her to get out on fast breaks where she can either score the ball or make great dimes to her teammates. Agunzo also has high-level ball handling abilities, a great floater game, and he can hit shots consistently from midrange.

Agunzo also brings many great intangibles to the court as well. She brings a natural leadership and toughness that rubs off on her teammates. The intensity that she plays with shows Agunzo’s love of the game.

Expect for the offers to continue to come in for Agunzo as she continues to work on her game and play progresses.



