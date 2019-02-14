Girls: Colleges are visiting Paris Clark
Having been the head coach at Long Island Lutheran for almost two decades now, when Rich Slater says you are special it means something, so with his praise of Crusaders star freshman Paris Clark (L...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news