Girls: Clark Selected to McDAAG

On Tuesday, the 2022 McDonalds All American boys’ and girls’ teams were announced on social media. The only boys from New York chosen for the game play out of state but it’s a different story with the girls. Long Island’s own 5’10” CG Paris Clark (Long Island Lutheran ’22) who is committed to play at Arizona next year was selected.



The outstanding All Long Island playmaker has been truly phenomenal this season for the Crusaders. Clark’s averaged 25 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists a game over the past two seasons and has even better numbers this year. She’s an effective three level scorer, has fantastic court vision and is a natural leader. Her athleticism, on ball defense, communication and IQ should earn her plenty of minutes for the Wildcats.

The McDonalds All American game will be played March 29th in the Windtrust Arena in Chicago on ESPN. Clark is one of three Arizona Wildcat commits playing in the game as they’ve put together their greatest recruiting class in team history.

She will have a chance to prove why she’s a 5 star and top 20 recruit in the country against the best of the best. We can’t wait to see Clark represent New York in the game and for years to come.



