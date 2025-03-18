Girls: City Supremacy - South Shore preps for CTK

There’s a reason why South Shore has been called “The Machine” over the last decade. Whether it’s the amount of Division I talent consistently coming out of the Class 4A Public Schools Athletic League program or the dominance in the city playoffs, South Shore has been one of the premier programs in New York.

Fresh off their ninth consecutive city championship, the South Shore Lady Vikings are pushing all of their chips to the center of the table in a battle for supremacy against Catholic High School Athletic Association champion Christ the King.

Christ the King won back-to-back city championships earlier this month defeating Monsignor Scanlan. South Shore coach Anwar Gladden said Christ the King poses a difficult challenge, especially with the No. 1 forward in the country Olivia Vukosa controlling the glass.

“That's really a historic program, Christ the King,” Gladden said. “They've been doing it since I've been alive so to have the opportunity for supremacy rights here in the city I'm excited for it. I'm excited for the opportunity and I'm excited that it's in Brooklyn. It's right here in the city where everyone can see it.”

Gladden added the team is already back in the gym, watching film and preparing for their second battle against Christ the King, who they played during the preseason and lost to in the City is Mine Class Tournament.

“It'll be in our hometown of Brooklyn, but we know that they're a talented group,” he said. “They beat us in the preseason so that feeling has kind of lingered with us for a while.”

Both programs are filled with talented rosters that have multiple players receiving Division I and Division II offers. At Christ the King, Vukosa has recently narrowed her over 40 offers down to the final seven, Josie Pinnock has received offers from Memphis, Willam & Mary, and Manhattan amongst others and Elissa Hinds has committed to Queens College.

For South Shore, Senior guard Kendralee Ramirez has received interest from La Salle, Chicago State, and UMass. Junior forward Amira Bernard has interest from Stony Brook and George Washington. Sophomore center Mikaiya Beasley, who stands at a towering 6’3, has received interest from Maryland, St. John's, North Carolina A&T, and several other schools.

Freshmen Kimora Pearson, who won the city playoffs MVP also has received college interest.

Gladden said just like Christ the King, South Shore has been able to plug players in and out each year. He said it’s a testament to the strength of both programs.

“We're a machine. Kids come, kids leave, kids graduate, kids go on to college, new players come in, and they understand the importance of working hard every day and getting better in the offseason,” Gladden said. “It’s 12 months of continuously getting better. We really stress improvement and development within our program.”

He said that the success that South Shore has had over the last decade is no easy feat.

“The players have really bought into the program and what we're all about,” he said. “Kids graduating, going on to college, and working hard throughout their career here.”

South Shore is coming off a tough performance in the city championship where they held East New York Family Academy to 17 points for the entire game. The defensive effort was a total team effort as no player on the offensive end scored in double figures.

Beasley, however, finished the game with seven points, 10 rebounds, and five blocks as she protected the paint. Beasley and Vukosa will make for an interesting matchup on Saturday when both teams meet at 3 p.m. at LIU Brooklyn.