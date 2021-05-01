NYCHoops - Girls: Christ the King Overthrows Naz

WEST HEMPSTEAD, NY – As New York City begins to rebound from COVID-19, the Girls Catholic High School Association season officially began on Friday afternoon with a Spring HS Tournament at the Island Garden facility. The day began with Christ the King versus Nazareth. A match-up of two traditional powerhouses. With guns blazing, Naz took and early lead but in the second half, the Lady Royals surged ahead paced by the stellar play of 5’10 Julianna Laguna ‘22 in a 58 – 46 win. “Julianna has great potential,” said Christ the King head coach Bob Mackey. “I can’t wait to see her play at Army.”

Saniyah Glenn & Julianna Laguna

Sparked by the piercing offense of 5’8” Reyna Scott ’22 and Emily Flovil ’21, the Naz Kingsman took a five-point lead into the second quarter. The tide turned at the top of the second quarter as Laguna began to assert herself and take charge. Limiting Naz to a mere 2 points in the second quarter along with buckets from Laguna, 5’8” Amanda Smith ‘24 and 5’7” Sharon Brown ‘21, the Lady Royals now had a 22 – 17 halftime advantage. The Kingman raised the temperature in the third quarter, pressuring Laguna at the point along with offensive firepower from 5’5” Vanessa McManus ‘24 and 5’6” Dorien Williams ‘22. CTK countered with scoring from 6’1” Saniyah Glenn ‘22, Brown and Laguna.

Laguna is pressured as she brings the ball upcourt