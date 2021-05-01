 NYCHoops - Girls: Christ the King Overthrows Naz
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-01 15:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Girls: Christ the King Overthrows Naz

Maurice Wingate • NYCHoops
Publisher
@nychoops

WEST HEMPSTEAD, NY – As New York City begins to rebound from COVID-19, the Girls Catholic High School Association season officially began on Friday afternoon with a Spring HS Tournament at the Island Garden facility. The day began with Christ the King versus Nazareth. A match-up of two traditional powerhouses.

With guns blazing, Naz took and early lead but in the second half, the Lady Royals surged ahead paced by the stellar play of 5’10 Julianna Laguna ‘22 in a 58 – 46 win. “Julianna has great potential,” said Christ the King head coach Bob Mackey. “I can’t wait to see her play at Army.”

Saniyah Glenn & Julianna Laguna
Saniyah Glenn & Julianna Laguna

Sparked by the piercing offense of 5’8” Reyna Scott ’22 and Emily Flovil ’21, the Naz Kingsman took a five-point lead into the second quarter. The tide turned at the top of the second quarter as Laguna began to assert herself and take charge. Limiting Naz to a mere 2 points in the second quarter along with buckets from Laguna, 5’8” Amanda Smith ‘24 and 5’7” Sharon Brown ‘21, the Lady Royals now had a 22 – 17 halftime advantage.

The Kingman raised the temperature in the third quarter, pressuring Laguna at the point along with offensive firepower from 5’5” Vanessa McManus ‘24 and 5’6” Dorien Williams ‘22. CTK countered with scoring from 6’1” Saniyah Glenn ‘22, Brown and Laguna.

Laguna is pressured as she brings the ball upcourt
Laguna is pressured as she brings the ball upcourt

Naz ratcheted up the physicality of the game as Scott tried to get under Laguna skin as she brought the ball up court. However, the senior point guard withstood the onslaught and she and her teammates came away with a 12-point victory.

“427 days since we last played a game,” said Coach Mackey. “It’s really nice to be back on the floor. I really don’t care about the outcome, but it was nice to see the girls get to play. Both teams.”

Brown and Glenn led Christ the King with 14 points each with Laguna contributing 13 points. The high girl for Nazareth was Scott with a game high 15 points.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MTk2NzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL255Y2hvb3BzLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9naXJscy1jaHJpc3QtdGhlLWtpbmctb3ZlcnRocm93cy1uYXoi CiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5j cmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVt ZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwog ICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMg c28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMg PSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5w YXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3Jp cHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVj YXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNB JTJGJTJGbnljaG9vcHMucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZnaXJscy1jaHJp c3QtdGhlLWtpbmctb3ZlcnRocm93cy1uYXomYzU9MjAyMjcxOTY3NCZjdj0y LjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNv bVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=