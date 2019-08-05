JOHNSON CITY, NY- After winning the inaugural BCANY Summer Hoops Festival championship back in 2011 it's been nothing but heartbreak and close calls for the Central girls’ team. They have brought some strong groups together to the suburbs of Binghamton for the tournament but have never since been able to get over the hump.

The hump has primarily been the Rochester hump as Central head coach Derek Lyons would admit. Central had lost to Rochester in either the semifinals or title game to Rochester in each of the past three seasons, and on Sunday they would once again see the Section 5 based team in the semifinal round.

It was another close game that was tied with 6 minutes to play, but the Central team dug down and ultimately ended up coming away with a 60-46 victory, with Lyons, the girls high school coach at Fulton H.S., admitting that the win was not only a long time coming, but a big confidence builder heading into the title game against another solid team in Hudson Valley.

"The Rochester win in the semifinals was kind of a relief for all of us," Lyons admitted. "It allowed us to say you know what we can do this, we can win this tournament. The confidence started for us at the beginning of the tournament of Friday, then Saturday we started building and building and building, and then the Rochester win right there allowed us to really see that this is ours now to win."

They weren't overconfident going into the championship tilt against Hudson Valley but the players and coaches going in knew and believed that if they played their game that it would take a very big effort to knock them off and keep them from taking home the crown.

Central was a deep and well balanced team as well with a half dozen of the team holding Division 1 offers, with another 2-3 surely to earn D1 schools in the years to come. Combine that with the fact that the Hudson Valley team was going to be shorthanded going into the title game and all signs were pointing to a Section 3 team victory.

Grace Thybulle (Irvington '21) and Tanasha Mills (Albertus Magnus '20), two of Hudson Valley's three leading scorers throughout the tournament were out for the final because of some minor injuries they occurred in Sunday's mornings semifinal win over Suffolk, meaning not only would they be losing their lone real big player of size in Thybulle, but a major scoring weapon from the outside would be gone in Mills giving Central an even bigger edge before the game began.

As the game started it was clear to see the Central teams game plan was to dump the ball into the post to big 6'2" forward Jessica Cook (Cicero-North Syracuse '21) as with Thybulle out there was no one on the Hudson Valley roster over 5'10" making her a mismatch that Lyons knew he wanted to take advantage of.

"We were like we have to get Jessica the ball," Lyons said with a laugh. "Our goal was to get it inside and we felt if we got the ball inside enough it would open up our shooters to make shots as well."