Girls: Buffalo wing earns major offers
Lancaster Hybrid Wing Madison Francis ’25 is already gaining national attention in her freshman season. She made varsity as an eighth grader and has not looked back. At 6’1”, Francis is very well-r...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news