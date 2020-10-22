Girls: Buffalo native gets new offer
The quarantine lifestyle for promising prospect 6’4” C Madison “Maddy” Stevenson (Orchard Park School, NY ‘22) has been a rewarding one on and off the court.On Thursday, the center gain a new offer...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news