Girls: Buffalo forward commits
Jade Rutledge (Cardinal O’ Hara ’22) has 100% committed to Division 1 Niagara University Women’s basketball. Rutledge had a very impressive junior campaign, being a key aspect to a very dominant Ca...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news