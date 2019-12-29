BROOKLYN, NY- For the first time this season Ursuline took on an out of state foe when the Koalas went down to The Post in Greenpoint, Brooklyn to take on Sanford School of Delaware in the marquee matchup of Saturday's play at the Bria Hartley Christmas Classic.

It was a highly anticipated contest that did not disappoint between Ursuline and the defending Delaware state champion Warriors who have begun the year themselves at 4-0. After a bit of a slow opening half Koalas start guard Sonia Citron '21 turned it on in the second half, though Sanford's star Allie Kubek '20 was putting together a great effort herself with the Sanford matching Ursuline bucket for bucket.

The game would need OT to ultimately decide a winner, and while Citron led all scorers with 32 points and 12 rebounds, it was the play and leadership of a still injured Alexa Quirolo '20 that proved to be just as crucial as the duo helped lead Ursuline to what could only be described as a hard fought and gritty 62-57 OT victory over Delaware's best in Sanford.

In front of a crowd that was overflowing with both spectators and college coaches, Ursuline was proving to be more than just Citron in the early going as Quirolo was able to finish cutting inside, while both Meghan Casey '22 and Alexa Mustafaj '21 found driving lanes to beat defenders off the dribble to go up 18-10 in the second quarter.

When Citron picked up her third foul late in the half though the Warriors were able to do more damage on in the inside with Kubick and Kanisa Tucker '20 each finding ways to finish down low, and with Azareya Kilgoe '23 proving to be lightning quick off the dribble it was Sanford getting within striking distance down just 22-21 at the half.

Used to having her way on the floor each time she goes out, Citron admitted that this first half on Saturday was far from what she is used to as some upset feelings started to drift into her mind for a couple seconds when she was forced to the bench with the foul issues.

"I know I was getting a bit frustrated but I knew I just had to reset my mind and get back in the game and help my team get the win," Citron explained.

Scoring just 8 points in the first half of play and saddled with three fouls it seemed it was the whole team early in the third quarter that was a bit more tentative than usual as Kubek scored the first 6 of the half on her own, and when Dallas Pierce '23 connected from way outside the Sanford one point halftime deficit was turned into a 31-24 lead with 1:48 to go in the quarter.

A couple of late Citron buckets got Ursuline within 34-30 going into the final stanza with the Warriors looking to give Ursuline their first loss of the season.

Koalas head coach Beth Wooters wasn't concerned though as she knew it was just a matter of her group calming down and running their sets the way she knew they could, and not allowing the game to continue to be played at the physical way it was. She felt that Sanford was controlling the pace of play and they needed to be able to run out a bit more to get back to playing Ursuline basketball.

That's when Citron showed just why she is among the very best in the country as she would knock down a fadeaway jumper, then square up for an NBA range three ball, followed up by attacking and blowing by a pair of defenders to finish at the rim. It seemed like when the game mattered most it was Citron's time to shine.