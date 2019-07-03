News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-03 15:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Girls: Bella Stuart makes her choice

V8ay95uuarhzp8zt0xkh
Mike Libert • NYCHoops
Staff

There was a time not that long ago when there were question marks to if 5'11" guard Bella Stuart (Shenendehowa '20) was a future Division 1 player or not. What's Stuart is though is the epitome of ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}