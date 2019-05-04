News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-04 15:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Girls: Baylee Teal picks A-10 powerhouse

T80lumhf0vuwwzz70zwd
Mike Libert • NYCHoops.net
Staff

You could call this commitment week in New York State with four girls in total announcing their plans to head off to Division 1 programs come the 2019-2020 school year. The final one to announce wa...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}