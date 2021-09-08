Girls: Back-to-Back Commitments
With several signed and unsigned prospects across all classes, LUHI girls’ basketball has depth and relative balance in the scorebook. And, with numerous intriguing options who are still wide open,...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news