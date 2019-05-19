Girls: Atlantic City Showcase (Saturday's Top Performers)
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ- After a strong day one on Friday at the Atlantic City Showcase, Saturday brought us even more great play as day two saw many more of New York's brightest young prospects shine un...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news